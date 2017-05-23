Sudan: Wali of Blue Nile Congratulates Army and Rapid Support Forces On Victories Over Remnants of Agents and Mercenaries

Damazine — The Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hamad has congratulated the Army and te Rapid Support Forces on their victories over the remnants of agents and the mercenaries in East Darfur State.

This came when the Wali addressed, Monday, at the Martyr Al-Hadi Omer Camp, the graduation ceremony of batches, 95-96 of the Army, at the Command of 4th Infantry Division.

He said the state is guarded by the Army, police, security and the people's Defense Forces, congratulating the graduates and their families.

He announced that the end of the year will witness the completion of peace in all the parts of the state.