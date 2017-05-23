22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Confers With President Debby of Chad At Khartoum Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Monday met with his Chadian counterpart, Idris Debby Itno at the presidential hall in Khartoum airport where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sides in the various fields.

The two sides referee to the recent Sudanese company, GIAD, exhibition which was inaugurated by President Debby in Ndjamena, chad last week, along with the Sudanese Vice President Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out in press statement that president Bashir has briefed his Chadian counterpart on the most recent developments in East Darfur and in North Darfur states where rebels sneaking from Libya and from South Sudan tried to attack positions well inside the Sudan.

He said president Bashir has assured Debby that the Sudanese Armed forces and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and all other regular forces are chasing the remnants of the rebel elements that tried to destabilize the situation in the two states and Darfur at large.

Sudan

Obstruction of Aid Endangers Women's Lives

Most women and girls in the rebel-held Nuba Mountains of Sudan lack access to reproductive health care, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.