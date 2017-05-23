Sudan: President Bashir Confers With President Debby of Chad At Khartoum Airport

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Monday met with his Chadian counterpart, Idris Debby Itno at the presidential hall in Khartoum airport where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sides in the various fields.

The two sides referee to the recent Sudanese company, GIAD, exhibition which was inaugurated by President Debby in Ndjamena, chad last week, along with the Sudanese Vice President Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out in press statement that president Bashir has briefed his Chadian counterpart on the most recent developments in East Darfur and in North Darfur states where rebels sneaking from Libya and from South Sudan tried to attack positions well inside the Sudan.

He said president Bashir has assured Debby that the Sudanese Armed forces and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and all other regular forces are chasing the remnants of the rebel elements that tried to destabilize the situation in the two states and Darfur at large.