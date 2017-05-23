Sudan, Russia Signs Cooperation Agreement On Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy

Khartoum — The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Dr. Muataz Musa has affirmed his ministry endeavor to enter the field of nuclear energy for peaceful uses in cooperation with Russia through the Russian Russia-Atom Company, pointing to the importance of nuclear generation in the production of electricity power.

The minister said, when he addressed a workshop on cooperation between Sudan and Russia in the peaceful uses of atomic energy at the Al-Salam Rotana Hotel Monday, that Sudan would benefit from this workshop in the preparation of the first nuclear power station and the following stations in the field of knowledge, capacity building and legislative capacity in the field of electricity power generation by the nuclear energy. He said that by the end of this year a comprehensive cooperation agreement would be signed with the Russian side in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

For his part, The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Musa Omer Abu Al-Gasim said, in a press statement, that this workshop was a preparatory on the exchange of knowledge and information in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy targeting cooperation between Sudan and Russia in the peaceful use of atomic energy in the fields of electricity, health, medicine, agriculture, minerals and oil, stressing that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the two countries in Moscow during this year through Sudan participation in an annual conference on the peaceful uses of atomic energy.