22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi Sworn in As Presidential Assistant

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi Mohamed Abdul-Karim was sworn in Monday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Present at the oath-taking ceremony were the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahjoub Al-Amin, and the Minister at the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

In a press statement after taking oath, Sheikh Al-Sanousi said that he will work in cooperation with the President of the Republic and the national accord government for implementing national dialogue outcome and meeting the Sudanese people aspirations.

