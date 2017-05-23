22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prime Minister Announces Priorities of National Accord Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has announced the priorities of his government for the coming stage, top of them are putting an end to the war and implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

In his statement before the National Assembly Monday, the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister affirmed the keenness of his government to implement a package of measures for rebuilding confidence, providing guarantees for the opposition for boosting democracy, protecting peace, realizing development and safeguarding the national gains and maintaining coordination with the Armed Forces, the Police Forces and the Security and Intelligence Service.

He said that the priorities of his government includes alleviating the negative impacts of the international economic and financial crises on the national economy through adoption of a strategy for increasing the national income resources, realizing institutional reform, reviewing and amending the laws of the economic sector and setting the priorities for public spending at the national and states' levels.

The National Prime Minister has reiterated Sudan commitment to the international partnership for supporting the international and regional efforts for combating terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking, implementing the global development goals by focusing on the protection of rights of women and children and commitment to the conservation of environment.

He stressed the importance of adopting the executive measures of the project of Sudan initiative for realizing Arab and African food security.

He affirmed his government's concern the development of the human resources, enhancing the scientific research and oriented education and expanding the national education and ethics.

Sudan

Obstruction of Aid Endangers Women's Lives

Most women and girls in the rebel-held Nuba Mountains of Sudan lack access to reproductive health care, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.