Sudan: Prime Minister Announces Priorities of National Accord Government

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has announced the priorities of his government for the coming stage, top of them are putting an end to the war and implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

In his statement before the National Assembly Monday, the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister affirmed the keenness of his government to implement a package of measures for rebuilding confidence, providing guarantees for the opposition for boosting democracy, protecting peace, realizing development and safeguarding the national gains and maintaining coordination with the Armed Forces, the Police Forces and the Security and Intelligence Service.

He said that the priorities of his government includes alleviating the negative impacts of the international economic and financial crises on the national economy through adoption of a strategy for increasing the national income resources, realizing institutional reform, reviewing and amending the laws of the economic sector and setting the priorities for public spending at the national and states' levels.

The National Prime Minister has reiterated Sudan commitment to the international partnership for supporting the international and regional efforts for combating terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking, implementing the global development goals by focusing on the protection of rights of women and children and commitment to the conservation of environment.

He stressed the importance of adopting the executive measures of the project of Sudan initiative for realizing Arab and African food security.

He affirmed his government's concern the development of the human resources, enhancing the scientific research and oriented education and expanding the national education and ethics.