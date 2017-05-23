22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Workshop On Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy Between Sudan and Russia Organized

By Kuna

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Engineer Mohamed Abdul-Rahim Gawish has said that a workshop between the Sudan and Russia on cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy discussed the various uses of atomic energy including the use of nuclear energy in electricity generation and sea water desalination.

"The workshop aims at cooperation in the field of capacity building, transfer of knowledge and the exchange of experiences as well as benefiting from Russia's experience in small hydroelectric power plants on seasonal rivers," Engineer Gawish said during the workshop organized by the Ministry of Irrigation, Water Resources and Electricity Monday at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel.

He pointed out that the workshop also aimed at the development of cooperation between the two sides as well as the comprehensive memorandum of understanding between the two countries on the uses of atomic energy, which will be signed in Moscow during this year.

It should be noted that the Ministries of Water Resources, Oil, Health, Minerals, Environment and Higher Education represented the Sudanese side in the workshop, where the Russia Atom Company, which is the Russian Government owned institution, represented the Russian side.

