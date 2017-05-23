Sudan: Ferdos Abdul-Rahman Takes Oath As State Minister At Ministry of Health

Khartoum — The newly-appointed State Minister at the Ministry of Health, Ferdos Abdul-Rahman, was sworn in Monday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, in presence of the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahjoub Al-Amin Al-Fekki, and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul.
In a press statement after taking oath, Ferdos said that the priorities of her ministry include providing medical treatment inside the country, enhancing the health services and the qualification of medical cadres.