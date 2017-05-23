Sudan: Ferdos Abdul-Rahman Takes Oath As State Minister At Ministry of Health

Most women and girls in the rebel-held Nuba Mountains of Sudan lack access to reproductive health care, including… Read more »

In a press statement after taking oath, Ferdos said that the priorities of her ministry include providing medical treatment inside the country, enhancing the health services and the qualification of medical cadres.

Khartoum — The newly-appointed State Minister at the Ministry of Health, Ferdos Abdul-Rahman, was sworn in Monday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, in presence of the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahjoub Al-Amin Al-Fekki, and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

