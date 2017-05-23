Kenyan Father, Daughter Drown in US Lake

Photo: Hill County Sheriff's Office

A boater on Lake Whitney, Texas, called the authorities when he failed to rescue Kenyan Benjamin Nzavi and his 11-year-old daughter, police said.

The bodies of a Kenyan man and his 11-year-old daughter have been retrieved from a Texas lake where they drowned.

Benjamin Nzavi and the girl drowned at around 11.30am on Saturday morning in Lake Whitney, about 130 kilometres from the city of Dallas.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Nzavi's daughter ran into the water to swim and went under. Her father then jumped into the water to rescue her but both never resurfaced.

A boater called the authorities after he failed to rescue the two.

A search that began at about 2.45pm went on until nightfall and had to be called off due to poor visibility.

The search resumed on Sunday morning and divers found the bodies a few feet from each other.

The family had just moved to the area two weeks earlier and were living a short distance from the lake.

Mr Nzavi's pregnant wife had arrived in the US from the UK a few weeks earlier.

Mr Nzavi was a ballistics engineer in Milford, Texas, where he was working after graduating with a degree in chemical and explosives engineering.

At the time of his death, he was pursuing a master's degree in explosives engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.