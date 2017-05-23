22 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Killed By Car On Durban N2 While Trying to Escape Robbers

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 30-year-old pedestrian has been knocked down and killed while trying to flee from robbers on the N2, near the M25 in Durban, paramedics said on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said that paramedics had responded to the incident at about 15:00 on Monday.

Reports from the scene indicated that the man was being robbed and had tried to run across the roadway to escape, Botha said.

"Exact details to the case will, however, form part of the police investigation," Botha said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the roadway, but he had already died due to his extensive injuries, he said.

"This is the second time within a few weeks that Netcare paramedics attended to an accident allegedly caused by people running away from others trying to rob them," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Greenwood Park police station.

Police were still at the scene, she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land - 1.8 Million Hectares Transferred to Communal Trusts Since 1994

Almost 2 million hectares of land have been transferred to communal property associations (CPAs) and trusts since 1994,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.