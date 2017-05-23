Tanzania: Vodacom Share Attachment Court Case Rages On

Photo: The Citizen

Vodacom building in Tanzania.

The High Court's Commercial Division will next Monday rule on a case between Vodacom and a local businessman, Moto Mabanga who wants attachment of the mobile operator shares to execute a DR Congo court ruling in his favour over consultancy fee claim in 2012.

Mr Mabanga has asked the High Court's Commercial Division to dismiss with costs objection raised by Vodacom Group Limited and its three subsidiary companies against share attachment suit relating to the execution of foreign judgment on 40bn/- payments.

Advocate Fatma Karume, for Vodacom Group Limited, Vodacom Tanzania PLC, Vodacom International Limited and Vodacom Congo DRC SPRL challenged the jurisdiction of the Tanzanian court to enter tain the suit, a position which was opposed by Counsel Gabriel Mnyele, for the businessman.

Following the competing arguments from the two rival parties in the dispute involving attachment of 1,092,000,130 shares, Judge Barke Sahel, who is hearing the matter before the Commercial Division in Dar es Salaam, said she would deliver her ruling on May 29.

In the suit, the local businessman is seeking for execution of judgment given by Kinshasa Commercial Court on January 24, 2012 and confirmed on appeal on September 27, 2013 by attaching and sale of the shares held by the Vodacom Companies to realize a decree at amount of 20,080,000 US dollars.

Ms Karume became the first to take the floor to present her arguments in support of a preliminary point of law on court jurisdiction when she requested the court to reject the suit by the businessman for having no powers to entertain the matter.

She analyzed two types of foreign judgments that could be executed in Tanzania, one enforced under the Reciprocal Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act and the other relates to Judgment Extension Act covering in particular counties like Kenya, Malawi and Zanzibar.

In these two categories, she submitted, DRC was not among them. The advocate submitted further that looking at some prayers; the businessman was seeking for execution of the Kinshasa judgment, which was not proper.

Ms Karume pointed out that what Mabanga was required to do was to sue on a judgment for recovery of the amount in question and not other way around, notably, filing the suit.

Advocate Mnyele, however, requested the court to dismiss the objection presented by counsel for the companies because it was misplaced, arguing that the excuse of how his client should have approached the court was mere semantics.

The Counsel pointed out that Ms Karume had in principle conceded that a judgment from DRC could be registered in Tanzania. He submitted that a foreign judgment from countries other than shortlisted in the cited laws were enforced in Tanzania under the Judicature and Application of Laws Act (JALA), which allows the court to apply principles of common law, where local laws are not available to accommodate the matter.

The advocate submitted that what common law says was that a foreign judgment which the Reci procity Statute does not apply may be enforced by an action. He submitted to court that the central matter in his client's case was for recovery of money awarded by the Kinshasa Court and not otherwise.

In the suit, Mr Mabanga is also requesting for judgment and decree for the court to open the veils of incorporation of Vodacom Group Limited and Vodacom Congo DRC SPRL and that the court should find that the two companies are practically one and the same.

He alleges that he has a very strong arguable case in that Vodacom Tanzania Public Limited Company, Vodacom International Limited and Vodacom Congo DRC SPRL are subsidiaries of Vodacom Group Limited that trades through them and owns the majority of shares in them and controls them.

He states that the three Vod acom companies are agents of Vodacom Group Limited and, as their principal it is directly liable and responsible for all liabilities the trio would suffer.

"In view of deliberate and oppressive conduct of the respondents and attempts to deny the applicant the fruits of the decree, it is proper for the Honourable Commercial Court of Tanzania to finally hold Vodacom Group Limited accountable, through the shares held in a veil, in Vodacom Tanzania Public Limited Company," he states.

Mr Mabanga says that it would therefore be just and convenient for the court to appoint him as a receiver of the 1,092,000,130 shares of Vodacom Group Limited held in Vodacom Tanzania Public Limited Company so that he can receive dividends there in order to recoup the debt owed.