22 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Angry Youth Attack Tema Newtown Police Station - Armed Police Deployed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matilda Asare

The police was forced to resort to tear gas to maintain law and order

Armed police personnel have been deployed to Tema Newtown over an attack on the police station there by angry youth.

The youth pelted the police station with stones and disrupted its operations as they demanded the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot and killed a resident whilst effecting his arrest two weeks ago.

This is the third time the youth have attacked the Police station over the said incident. The police Monday afternoon fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse the angry mob and arrest their ringleader.

According to an eyewitness, the police was forced to resort to tear gas to maintain law and order due to the precarious nature of the situation.

Speaking to Starr News, the eyewitness said he saw a mob clad in red matching towards the police station.

Meanwhile, the youth of Tema Newtown have vowed to continue their protest until the officer who shot and killed the suspect is arrested.

Ghana

Winner of Face of Accra Fashion Week 2017 to Storm London Fashion Week

Grace Quaye is set to rock London Fashion Week this year. Winner of last years Face of Accra Fashion Week will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.