22 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu's Dlamini Under Fire As Vavi Looks to Capitalise

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The influence of ANC politics has long tainted Cosatu's leadership and on Monday Sidumo Dlamini's position as president looked tenuous. As Zwelinzima Vavi builds a new federation, Saftu, his old foe might face a similarly ignominious fate. By GREG NICOLSON.

In 2015, Sidumo Dlamini's camp was firmly in charge of the country's largest trade union federation. Cosatu's biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa), was expelled in 2014 and general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi was axed the next year. There was dissent, with a number of unions withholding their dues and withdrawing from Cosatu meetings in protest. The federation was weakened, but Dlamini had achieved his ambition. Vavi and Numsa, both strident critics of Dlamini's ally, President Jacob Zuma, were gone.

Now Dlamini's allegiance to the president might cost him his job. During a special meeting of Cosatu's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday, Dlamini was criticised for acts of support towards Zuma and defying CEC resolutions, according to sources who said there were calls for him to resign or be removed as president.

Ahead of the meeting, Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali denied Dlamini might be sacked. "Many unions have come out and said there is no intention...

South Africa

Land - 1.8 Million Hectares Transferred to Communal Trusts Since 1994

Almost 2 million hectares of land have been transferred to communal property associations (CPAs) and trusts since 1994,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.