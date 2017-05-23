South Africa: Cosatu's Dlamini Under Fire As Vavi Looks to Capitalise

analysis

The influence of ANC politics has long tainted Cosatu's leadership and on Monday Sidumo Dlamini's position as president looked tenuous. As Zwelinzima Vavi builds a new federation, Saftu, his old foe might face a similarly ignominious fate. By GREG NICOLSON.

In 2015, Sidumo Dlamini's camp was firmly in charge of the country's largest trade union federation. Cosatu's biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa), was expelled in 2014 and general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi was axed the next year. There was dissent, with a number of unions withholding their dues and withdrawing from Cosatu meetings in protest. The federation was weakened, but Dlamini had achieved his ambition. Vavi and Numsa, both strident critics of Dlamini's ally, President Jacob Zuma, were gone.

Now Dlamini's allegiance to the president might cost him his job. During a special meeting of Cosatu's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday, Dlamini was criticised for acts of support towards Zuma and defying CEC resolutions, according to sources who said there were calls for him to resign or be removed as president.

Ahead of the meeting, Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali denied Dlamini might be sacked. "Many unions have come out and said there is no intention...