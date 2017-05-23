22 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PPF Gives Support to Morogoro Hospital

PPF Pensions Fund has handed over health equipment worth over 6m/-to Morogoro Regional Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The PPF Public Relations Manager Lulu Mengele said after handing over ceremony in Morogoro at the weekend that Morogoro Regional Hospital is one of the 16 hospitals and health centres in the country that will benefit from 99.9m/- valued health facilities.

"We have donated two labor and delivery beds, five hospital beds with five mattresses, 55 bed sheets, and sheeting rubber Macintosh with water proof covers," she said.

She said apart from providing various benefits and schemes, PPF also offer maternity benefit amounting to 1m/- to female member during birth period.

Municipal Council Mayor, Mr Pascal Kiyanga and Morogoro, Regional Medical Officer, Dr Frank Jacob both thanked PPF for the donation which will help them in delivering quality health care to the community.

According to Dr Jacob, the hospital was grateful especially as the major challenge lack of bed sheets which have to be changed everyday. TAMISEMI Deputy permanent secretary of health, Dr Zainabu Chaula said that the donation have come at the right time to help reduce challenges faced in the sector.

