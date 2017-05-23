Tanzania: Jubilant Yanga Get Heroes' Welcome

The triumphant Young Africans were treated to a heroes' welcome by thousands of jubilant fans upon their return to Dar es Salaam after sealing a historic 27th Premier League title.

The Jangwani Street-based giants jetted back to their home city Dar es Salaam after losing 1-0 to Mbao FC in Mwanza on Saturday, a result that could not stop them from making it three league titles in a row.

And they were given a rousing reception from thousands of jubilant fans at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The heavy downpour that pounded Dar es Salaam was never an obstacle to overly excited Yanga supporters, who turned up in big numbers at JKNIA to welcome back their team.

Fans painted the airport green and yellow, most of them donning on Yanga Bingwa 2017 T-shirts and they really gave security officers torrid time as they attempted to maintain order.

Assistant coach Juma Mwambusi led his troops off the plane and through the terminal, holding the trophy aloft to the delight of the awaiting crowd. He would soon hand the trophy to long-serving skipper Nadir Haroub.

The team was mobbed up by their supporters as they made their way onto an open track before heading to the city centre.

They paraded the trophy en-route to Jangwani Street, the club's headquarters, with the players dancing and singing all the way on top of the truck. Rwandan midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and Haroub led the way.

"This is a history for me, we have won the trophy three consecutive seasons while I am captain, it's an amazing feeling," remarked skipper Haroub. "It was long and difficult journey.

Thank God we have successfully completed it. We went through some difficult moments, our Chairman Yusuf Manji got problems and some of the players had problems as well. But we put all these behind us and fought hard for the title," he added.

The former national team skipper took a dig at their arch-rivals Simba, mockingly suggesting that he was tired of repeatedly lifting the trophy and would like to see the Reds win it too. Among the players who were vividly overexcited is right full back Hassan Kessy, who controversially crossed the big divide when he moved from Simba to Yanga two seasons ago.

"I'm extremely happy, this is just another big achievement for me, and I would like to dedicate this win to our Chairman, Manji. This is a clear message to my critics," Kessy said, adding they're going to work hard for next season.

Champions Yanga and their rivals Simba finished the league campaign tied on 68 points but the former won the title on goal difference advantage.

While Yanga notched a total of 57 goals and conceded 14, Simba managed to find the back of the net 50 times and conceded 17 goals.

Regardless, it was a richly deserved title for Yanga, a third straight, fifth in six years and 27th in the club's 82-years history.