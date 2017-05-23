Tanzania: Plan Unveiled to Save Key Ecosystems

Sumbawanga — A new initiative designed save the Rukwa-Katavi landscape from pressures that lead to ecosystem degradation has been launched in here over the weekend.

The five-year initiative being implemented by the Sumbawanga-based Kaengesa Environmental Conservation Society (Kaeso) as the Coordinator at landscape level with three other implementing partners would be known as 'Shared Resource, Joint Solutions' (SRJS).

Others are Layers Environmental Action Tea (Leat) who would take a leading role in facilitating policy harmonization outcome at national level, Action Aid Tanzania (AATZ) responsible for gender responsiveness and inclusiveness and HakiArdhi would be responsible for components related to investment for agriculture, mining and tourism.

Supporting partners are the SNV, Sumbawanga office, Rusudeso, Remso and Kawodeo of Rukwa and Udeso of Katavi.

It is being implemented with the support of Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Netherlands (IUCN NL) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature, Netherlands under the Dialogue and Dissent Programme of the Dutch Government.

Launching the initiative, the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office responsible for the Environment, Mr January Makamba, emphasised that the new initiative was an important intervention due to fast pace of new development opportunities that were being opened in the two regions and which had potential adverse environmental effects on the landscape.

"The area, which is one of the landscapes under the Southern Area Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) is now being subjected to enormous development pressure that we cannot afford to ignore. Look at what is happening at Lake Rukwa," said Mr Makamba, who was represented by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office (Environment), Mr Ngosi Mwihava.

SRJS, which aims at bringing together stakeholders sharing one resource to hammer out joint for improved livelihoods, was also important for setting precedents for other regions saying that the rate of land degradation countrywide was alarming.

"Tanzania is loosing productive land and by 2014 it has lost 61 percent of the productive area to desertification," he said.

The minister said that his visit in nine regions has given him the light on actual situation and he already sent directives on what to do to prevent further damage to the environment.

He stressed on the need to follow rules and regulations saying if Tanzanians continue to conduct activities without adhering conserving the environment, it would very dangerous for future generations.

The initiative manager, Mr Andrew Maliki, giving an overview on the initiative is being implemented in 16 low and lower middle-income countries across nine eco-regions including Tanzania.

Explaining why they chose Rukwa-Katavi landscape, Mr Maliki said that it was home to over 1.5 million people and is an area rich in wildlife and biodiversity containing Miombo woodlands, the Katavi National park, Lake Rukwa and Lake Tanganyika.

Apart from that, it was place where there were high rapid changes on economic and development investments such as major roads that were being built and power lines and railways were in the planning.