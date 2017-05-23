Uganda: 92 Percent Fail Makerere's Law Pre-Entry Exams

The latest pre-entry exams, a prerequisite for admission to the bachelor of Laws programme at Makerere University, were poorly done by the bulk of applicants.

Only 8.5 per cent (224) of the 2,609 students who wrote the exams earned the requisite 50 per cent pass mark and above. The exams test logic, reading, comprehension, language, numerical, general knowledge and analytical writing skills for students seeking to study law.

Among the 224 who passed were 31 degree and seven diploma holders, three mature age entry applicants and 183 A-level graduates. Only 183 of the 2,119 A-level graduates who sat for the exams, passed. All of these had passed their A-levels highly enough to gain admission to Makerere.

The best student on the list is Janice Nicole Ayebare, an A-level graduate from Trinity College Nabbingo, who scored 75 per cent - the best in her category.

Jerome Mpaata Owagage, a degree holder from Mbarara University of Science and Technology excelled among this category with 74 per cent, while Abel Kizito, a diploma holder from the Law Development Centre, was the best in his category, with 58 marks. Edmond Twinomugisha was the best among the mature age entry applicants with 58 per cent.

In a break with the past, King's College Budo upstaged St Mary's SS Kitende, at least 21 of her applicants passed the exam. Budo are followed in second place by Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo with 17, ahead of Mt St Mary's College Namagunga with 11.

Seeta High School tied with St Mary's SS Kitende in fourth place with nine students passing. Details are in our comprehensive list, published in The Observer today.

Makerere University introduced the pre-entry examinations in 2012 largely to check the quality of students gaining admission to the bachelor of Laws programme. Only those who pass by 50 per cent or better are considered for admission.

When the results were pinned up on the noticeboard last Friday, some of the applicants were quick to check their admission status.

Willis Murokozi Byaboneka, a degree holder from Kyambogo University who scored 52 per cent in the pre-entry exam, was pleased. He holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry.

"My exposure to newspapers helped me a lot. I'm an ardent reader of newspapers, I watch international news channels like CNN and Al Jazeera, and I'm a member of many political clubs...we always discuss issues [and this] helped me pass," Byaboneka said. Many others were not keen to be interviewed.

A statement from the academic registrar cautioned that not everyone who passed the exams by 50 per cent or more will qualify for automatic admission on government sponsorship scheme. Those who will not make the government sponsorship list have been advised to apply on the private admissions scheme within 14 days from today.

The university's public relations Officer, Ritah Namisango explained that the academic year 2017/2018 starts on August 12, 2018.