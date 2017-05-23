Kenya: Independents Stand Up to Parties in Epic Polls Battle

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Uasin Gishu governor aspirant Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich, left, Tetu MP Ndunga Gethenji, centre, and Kiambu Governor William Kabogo hold hands as sign of unity on May 20, 2017 at the Safaricom Indoor Arena.

Aspirants vying as independent candidates across the country have a steep mountain to climb in their contest against candidates fronted by the bigger parties.

From popular party euphoria, isolation, financing and propaganda, the more than 1,500 independents, cleared by registrar of political parties, are already facing hurdles in their quest for power.

While they appear as political victims, analysts however feel they will have to work harder especially on how they connect with the voters against political parties that enjoy massive support in various regions.

SIX-PIECE CAMPAIGN

In Western Kenya, independent candidates will have to work extra hard to win against the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and National Super Alliance (Nasa) while those in Mount Kenya region and various parts of Rift Valley will burn the midnight oil, scheming how to beat the Jubilee Party candidates.

This, despite the fact that the independents have been categorical that they would rally the voters for the presidential candidates popular in their respective regions.

In Nyanza, the independent candidates are strategising on how they will counter the six-piece campaign and convince the electorate to vote for them.

RANGUMA VS NYONG'O

Among those who will be running on an independent ticket include Siaya governorship candidate Nicholas Gumbo, his Migori counterpart, Mr Ochillo Ayacko, and Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, who will square it out with Prof Anyang' Nyong'o.

Mr Gumbo will face Governor Cornel Rasanga for the Siaya governorship seat, Mr Ayacko will be up against Governor Zachary Obado for Migori while Mr Ranguma will battle it out with Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong'o.

Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga will also be on the ballot for the Homa Bay governorship seat against Governor Cyprian Awiti of ODM.

RAILA'S INFLUENCE

Others are Mrs Florence Aluodo who is seeking to unseat Dr Christine Ombaka as Siaya Woman Representative, West Mugirango MP James Gesami, Kisumu Central parliamentary aspirant candidate Yussuf Ooro and a growing number of ward representatives across the six counties of Nyanza.

Mr Tom Mboya, a political analyst, feels the biggest headache for the independent candidates will be calls by Nasa presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga to have voters from the region vote 'six-piece' for his party ODM.

"This will prove to be a major challenge for independent candidates because of Mr Odinga's influence and persuasive language," Mr Mboya said.

He adds that though this might not be such a big hurdle for those who genuinely won the nominations but were denied by their respective parties, the case might be different for those who lost genuinely.

"Those who were short-changed should try as much as possible to re-package themselves well for the voters to stand with them for a second time on August 8," the lecturer of political science at Maseno University said.

NEW BLOOD

In Kericho County, all sitting MPs, who were defeated by newcomers during the Jubilee Party primaries, bounced back to contest as independent candidates.

Similarly, a huge number of aspirants who lost in the race for various ward rep's seats have also opted for the independent candidature route, further complicating the situation for the party.

Political competitions in Nyeri County have also intensified after a host of politicians who lost in the Jubilee Party primaries made a comeback, warning nominees that the race was not a walk-over.

Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando, Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi and Governor Samuel Wamathai are contesting for various seats on an independent ticket on claims that they were unfairly edged out in a well-calculated political scheme.

LOYAL TO UHURU

Though they have been termed rebels, the nomination losers-turned-independents have maintained that they are still loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the kingpin in the region, and they will campaign for his re-election bid.

Already there are murmurs on labelling those going for independent candidates in Nyanza as Jubilee.

This, according to analysts, may lead to isolation unless they fight the tag and convince their voters in a unique way.

Another big challenge the candidates are set to face is finances for their campaigns and support from other leaders.

Mr Mboya said independent candidates may feel abandoned as opposed to those sponsored by parties under Nasa.

"Nasa leaders will campaign for their own. Leader after leader will endorse them in front of large crowds, this will not be the case for independent candidates," Mr Mboya said.

FINANCIAL MUSCLE

He added that this comes with financial challenges, since parties will have handled part of their candidates' funding burden.

Mr Gumbo admitted that the ODM euphoria will prove a challenge, but is confident he has voters in Siaya behind him.

He added that he had planned very well and that he won in most constituencies in Siaya against his rival Mr Rasanga.

"I had already planned for the long haul. As for funding, I have friends and that is why am raring to go all the way.

"Rasanga is unpopular and that is why I am not bothered by the ODM juggernaut that will camp in Siaya to help him win," Mr Gumbo said.

DP RUTO ALLIES

Ainamoi legislator Benjamin Langat will be defending his seat as an independent candidate.

The MP, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto's closest allies, will now battle it out at the August General Election with the Jubilee Party candidate Sylvannus Maritim and Mrs Stella Koech of ODM.

In Belgut Constituency, area MP Erick Keter will be fighting to retain his seat against his closest rival Jubilee's Nelson Koech.

Mr Keter, who was elected on a Kanu ticket in 2014 but quit the party and joined Jubilee, will however continue to campaign for the re-election of President Kenyatta and DP Ruto.

Also running as an independent candidate is Leonard Sang of Bureti Constituency who was beaten to the Jubilee ticket during the nomination by Kericho County Assembly Speaker Kiptergech Mutai.

DEVELOPMENT RECORD

Mr Sang - another close ally of DP Ruto - said the party primaries had been awash with electoral irregularities.

"I am contesting as an independent candidate to protest the manipulation that occurred during the elections and which we all witnessed," Mr Sang said.

He is banking on his development record to win the election in August.

In Kipkelion West Constituency, incumbent MP Jackson Rop also opted to go independent after losing the Jubilee ticket to Kenya Bureau of standards (Kebs) Board Member Hillary Kosgei.

In Sigowet/Soin Constituency, the situation is a bit different, with incumbent Justice Kemei having managed to win the election.

In Nyeri, independent candidates have vowed to take the battle to Jubilee candidates for the respective elective seats, by marshalling their resources and intensifying campaigns.

REBELS

Jubilee Party nominees in the County have launched scathing attacks on the independent candidates as the General Election nears.

The 39 political hopefuls including 30 MCAs, six MPs, senator, women representative and governor said the 'rebel' politicians who ditched the party would be treated as part of the Opposition.

"I am surprised that those who we were competing with have defaulted on this agreement and we are therefore urging voters to completely reject them.

"In Nyeri, they are part of the Opposition for defying President Uhuru Kenyatta," senatorial candidate Ephraim Maina, who is the group's spokesman, said.

Gubernatorial seat candidate, Mr Wahome Gakuru, claimed that independent candidates were working with Nasa and should therefore be denied a chance to hold elective positions in the county and also in the entire Mount Kenya region.

ONE AGENDA

Speaking in Narumoru town, Kieni MP Kanini Kega said election of independent candidates was harmful to President Kenyatta in the National Assembly.

The MP observed that it was likely the current independent candidates would vote with either the majority or minority sides in Parliament, which is contrary to the behaviour of independent candidates as stipulated in the Constitution.

The politicians further resolved to campaign together for President Kenyatta's re-election and ensure he gets more than 460,000 votes in the County.

Mr Maina also said they decided to bury the hatchet and forget about their past political differences to strengthen their newly agreed political resolve.

This came after they realised the infighting amongst them would only affect the re-election of President Kenyatta.

"Before nominations, most of us were pulling in different directions but this Jubilee ticket has literally forged a common front for us. Going forward, we shall work together for the sake of our President," he said.

RESOLVE DIFFERENCES

The nominees have also joined hands in order to ensure they mobilise more than 450,000 votes for President Kenyatta's re-election.

Nyeri has about 460,000 voters, according to IEBC registers.

On the spot is Mr Maina and Mathira MP hopeful Rigathi Gachagua who initially could not see eye to eye prior to the primaries and were campaigning for each other's downfall during primaries.

However, Mr Gachagua now confirms his support for Mr Maina.

"We had candid discussions with Mr Maina and realised that our differences were not fundamental but on approach of issues. We are now one team and we will campaign under Jubilee," Mr Gachagua said.

The independent candidates just like those in parties, will have an agent in every polling centre.

Once elected, their seat can only be vacant if the individual joins a political party before their term ends.