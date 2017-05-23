Uganda: Museveni Orders Extension of Simcard Registration

A new simcard registration exercise of August 30 2017 has been set following a State House retreat by ruling National Resistance Movement MPs.

Chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, the caucus agreed to set the new deadline following a controversial move by the executive to switch off unregistered subscribers despite an earlier Parliamentary resolution to the contrary.

Through his handle @KagutaMuseveni, Mr Museveni communicated the decision in a late night tweet.

"Chaired the NRM caucus today where some MPs appealed for more time for simcard registration despite the passing of the earlier deadline," read one tweet.

"I've agreed to this proposal on condition that the new deadline will be respected; SIM card registration will therefore run until August 30, 2017," read another.

On Friday, an angry Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga ordered ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze to appear before the Rules, Privileges and Disciplinary Committee over "contempt of Parliament."

This followed Mr Tumwebaze's earlier press conference vowing to switch off unregistered simcards despite Parliament's resolution, although Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda later told Daily Monitor that MrTumwebaze was acting on behalf of government.

