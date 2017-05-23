A ZIMBABWEAN man has been imprisoned and faces deportation upon release over his involvement in a £70,000 (US$91,000) counterfeit cheque scam.

Teeside Crown Court heard that Chamirai Mbidzo, 39, was at the hub of the illicit money laundering enterprise.

He was last week sentenced to three years in jail together with a Middlesbrough rapper Ibrahim Diallo, 21, who was described as the facilitator of the scam which exploited banking loophole.

The duo had denied conspiring to convert criminal property and were convicted by a jury.

Prosecutor Robin Turton said £70,000 worth of bogus cheques were deposited and thousands of pounds withdrawn before the bank twigged to the forgeries.

Judge Deborah Sherwin said: "It's clear that this was a fairly widespread conspiracy."

She said Diallo and Mbidzo "played leading roles" but were not at the top of the tree, neither forging dodgy cheques nor receiving the lion's share of the cash.

Diallo still protests his innocence but the judge said the evidence against him - including a hoard of other people's bank cards and PINs at his home - was overwhelming.

Michael Bosomworth, defending Zimbabwean Mbidzo, said the larger sums of money went to the real organisers and ringleaders of the wider plot.

Court heard that most of the "foot-soldiers" in the scam were homeless and some splashed out on partying and entertainment when they got their hands on the money.

One Nassra Shokri, 24, was among the foot-soldiers who allowed their accounts to be used in the scheme.

Prosecutors said Shokri binged on cocaine, partied for days in Bradford and shopped for clothes and trainers.

She blew most of the cash from one cheque after "more money than she had ever seen" landed in her account.

Police found two others recruited for scheme, newly flush - one with a new flat-screen TV and Xbox - at Middlesbrough's Stages Academy, which houses homeless people.