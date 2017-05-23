PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has kept faith with his spokesperson and information ministry permanent secretary George Charamba who survived a Monday reshuffle of permanent secretaries by the veteran leader.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced the re-deployments without giving any reasons for the changes.

Not mentioned in Sibanda's statement was absence was the sharp-tongued information secretary who has become a fierce defender of the long serving leader.

Many will be quick to put on political lenses to view Mugabe's decision to spare Charamba.

The fiery government bureaucrat has been accused of using the State media as a weapon against Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rivals within the faction-ridden Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa is reportedly angling for a Zanu PF take over from the 93-year-old Mugabe.

As permanent secretary, Charamba was once subordinate to then information minister, Jonathan Moyo who was in 2015 redeployed to the higher and tertiary education ministry under mysterious circumstances.

Observers linked Moyo's redeployment to perceived attempts by Mugabe to quarantine the minister from a State media apparatus he used against party rivals, chief among them Vice President.

But little did Mugabe know he had left the State media empire at the mercy of yet another monster who has simply picked up from where Moyo left but this time directing the media arsenal against his former boss.

Under Charamba's control, Moyo and ally local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere have become fair game with the State media targeting the G40 protagonists for continued negative coverage.

Mugabe has recently admitted the State media was under bad influence, at one time accusing the publications of inflaming tensions within his beleaguered party.

"I read in the papers, aah hanzi (they say Saviour) Kasukuwere is what and what," President Mugabe said last month to current information minister Chris Mushohwe.

"I don't even know, there being articles Kasukuwere, Kasukuwere aah nhai VaMushohwe chii ichocho (Mr Mushehwe, what is that all about)?" he asked.

"This being a member of Cabinet. If there are wrongs he has done, we have a dignified way of looking at ills and wrongdoings of all of us."

He continued: "We are a dignified party and if we are going to punish someone we will punish him even to the extent of dismissing him."

But the State media siege on Kasukuwere continues up to date.