Kenya: Harambee Stars New Kit - What They Said

Some people don't like change. Others do. So moments after Football Kenya Federation unveiled the new Harambee Stars kits for the next three years, there was bound to be divergent reactions.

A quick check on the social media shows that majority of Harambee Stars supporters are dissatisfied with the design.

Nation Sport takes a look at who's saying what after the deal was unveiled:

"But surely, where does yellow come into Kenya's national fabric? Or this is just meant to force us to say things we shouldn't be saying this Fkf Kenya which according to me have done better than I expected? Are we back to Mohamed Hatimy days when we played in yellow against Iran at Azadi Stadium, Tehran?" - Veteran sports journalist Robin Toskin posted on Facebook.

"Haven't heard of this brand will wait to see the quality, nevertheless what is so difficult for FKF writing to Nike, Adidas, Puma etc very recognised kit outlets world over to design national soccer team official jerseys? It's very unfortunate." Reginald Asibwa posed.

"Where is creativity and taste on those Harambee Stars Jerseys?" - A concerned fan, Alex Ngare, weighed in on Facebook.

"Which kindergaten (sic- kindergarten) designed the Kenyan Mafro kit that's just been launched? Their Zambian counterparts did way better!" Francis Ngira, a sports blogger, said on Facebook.

"Let's remove the word 'KENYA' and that big star in the middle of the jersey. Then I can place my first order... There is the flag, so no need of the word 'Kenya'. Mwendwa, there is still room for amendments. Kshs. 2,500 (Sh2,500) is not a small amount for a jersey you don't like it's design." - George Abwajo, a football fan, said.

"Those jerseys are ugly... The deal is sweet however... Much more creativity needs to be put on design..." - Moses Kinyua opined.

"The jersey would have been good if at all they would have kept it simple rather than overcrowding it with stars. Those stars were not really necessary." - Laureen Aseka said on Facebook.