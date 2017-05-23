23 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Winner of Face of Accra Fashion Week 2017 to Storm London Fashion Week

Grace Quaye is set to rock London Fashion Week this year. Winner of last years Face of Accra Fashion Week will be heading off to the UK later this year to participate in their grand fashion events during London Fashion Week S/S18 show.

The announcement came when organizers of Accra Fashion Week got in touch with a number of designers interested in Grace Quaye whom are now willing to finance her accommodation and travel to be present at their shows.

UK Designer Mark Johnson who showcased at Accra Fashion Week 2016 was also highly intrigued by her performance at the Face of AFWk2016 competition and decided to assist her in ensuring she is casted alongside other professional models. Accra Fashion Week will now make it mandatory for all winners to participate in fashion week taking place in any of the fashion capitals.

Grace Quaye who is currently managed by Confidence Model Management in Ghana will also be working with a UK based agency that is yet to be disclosed later this year. Although she will spend time in UK for London Fashion Week 2016, she will also be back in Ghana on time for Accra Fashion Week 2017 from , to participate in Face Of AFWk2017 in handing over her title.

