Tanzania: Sponsor Hails Competitive Mainland Premier League

Mwanza — After a thrilling end to the Vodacom Premier League 2016/17 season, the league's main sponsor Vodacom have lauded the level and intensity displayed by competing teams and pledged to make a review of winners' prizes for next season.

The Mainland Premier League reached climax on Saturday with Young Africans retaining the title for the third consecutive season, as they took their total haul to 27 titles.

But, unlike the previous two seasons, Yanga were made to toil for the title and won it courtesy of superior goal difference against their arch-rivals Simba after both finished the season with 68 points.

Vodacom's Head of Brand and Communication, Nandi Mwiyombella hailed the competitiveness demonstrated by the 16 teams that featured in the just ended league campaign and promised that Vodacom as the league main sponsor is looking forward to revise the prizes for the 2017/18 season which is expected to kick off in August.

Speaking exclusively to the 'Daily News' after witnessing the final league match between champions Yanga and Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba, Nandi said for quite sometime they have been contemplating to increase prize money to winners to make the league more competitive.

"We have been awarding prizes to league champions and the runners-up as well as awarding other outstanding performers and that has largely improved our league.

Prizes for overall best player, top scorer, player of the month just to name a few, have helped inspired our players to be more creative and hardworking, we need to improve the package," She said.

Nandi reiterated her firm's commitment towards improving the country's football and support government's drive to create more employment opportunities to youths.

Apart from investing in football, she noted that the mobile phone company is also supporting other sectors, including the entertainment industry, whereby last year they sponsored popular dance show competition, dubbed 'Dance Miamia'.

Nandi also congratulated Singida United, Lipuli FC and Njombe Mji for being promoted into the top flight league and challenged the teams to work hard and make their stay in the league sustainable.

Meanwhile, winners of various categories from the just concluded league will be presented with their prizes at a grand ceremony to be held at Mlimani City on Wednesday, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed.

One more category, honorary award to be bestowed to a standout former football legend, has been added in the list this season.