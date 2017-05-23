Tanzania: MPs Bullish On More Research and Development Investment in Agriculture

Dodoma — SOME Members of Parliament yesterday expressed the need for more investment in science and technology in agriculture in a bid to strengthen the country's research and development (R&D) capacity in the sector.

The lawmakers were debating the proposed 2017/18 budget for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries. Those who spoke were 'disappointed' that what was happening on the ground wasn't commensurate with the enormity of the problem, pointing to a "downward trend" in agricultural productivity.

Hanang MP Mary Nagu said the sector needed concrete measures to grow, arguing that data shows evidence to the contrary: agricultural growth had tumbled down from 3.5 per cent in 2011 to 1.7 per cent last year.

Mariamu Ditopile (Special Seats-CCM) shared her concerns, insisting that science and technology in agriculture was "very important" and that this country was yet to open "the doors (wide) enough" to boost the agricultural sector.

Citing coffee production for a test case, she said many farmers still depend on the 'aged' seedlings which have now become "dormant." "Let's invest on more research in agriculture ... the only area that can provide enough employment to youth," she asked of the government.

Her views were echoed by Richard Mbogo (Nsimbo-CCM), who noted that while the world recognises Tanzania as a country which had taken 'steps ahead of the rest' in research, its research reports weren't used to "bring the desired changes."

Meantime, Mr David Silinde (Momba-Chadema) worried about the likely impact the removal of levies would have on the budget, arguing that they were more likely to benefit traders and middlemen than the "small farmers" who make up the majority of the country's population.

"All 16 abolished levies in sugar subsector are targeting traders and manufacturers ... there's nowhere sugarcane farmers are covered. In tobacco, only two levies out of the ten that were scrapped will benefit farmers, same as in coffee where 17 levies have been scrapped but only two directly affect farmers," argued Mr Silinde.

However, Mr Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga Urban-CCM) disagreed with Mr Silinde, noting that due to a chain of levies, farmers across the country were selling their crops at give-away sums.

"Now with the levies scrapped, the government should set indicative prices for the crops so that the farmers can get what they really deserve ... and all queries raised by Mr Silinde would be automatically resolved," Mr Mapunda quipped.