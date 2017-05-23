23 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Msuva, Mussa to Share Golden Shoe Prize

Young Africans striker Simon Msuva and Ruvu Shooting's Abdulrahman Mussa will share the Premier League top scorer's award after both finished the season with 14 goals.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed yesterday that the two strikers tied up in the scoring chart during the recently concluded Premier League season.

"Due to the fact that the two players emerged top scorers whereby everyone scored 14 goals, they will receive the top scorer's award worth 5.8m/- each," TFF said in statement issued yesterday.

The duo will be presented with their cash prizes during the end of the season award gala to be held at Mlimani City, in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. Yanga striker Amissi Tambwe won the previous golden boot award after notching 21 goals.

Meanwhile, Simba defender Mohamed Hussein has been voted Premier League Player of the Month for May.

The industrious left fullback beat Young Africans Rwandese midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and Azam FC player, Shabani Idd to the monthly award that recognises and award outstanding player each month.

Hussein featured in all three games for his team in May, and played a pivotal role as Simba maintained their grip on second place.

He will get 1m/- from league sponsors, Vodacom. Other monthly recipients of the award during the 2016/17 season include Ruvu Shooting's Abdulrahmman Mussa (April), Kagera Sugar's Mbaraka Yusuf (March), Hassan Kabunda of Mwadui (February), Juma Kaseja of Kagera Sugar (January), Method Mwanjali from Simba (December).

Others are Riphat Said of Ndanda (November) Msuva (October), Shiza Kichuya of Simba (September) and John Bocco of Azam (August).

