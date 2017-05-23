Tanzania: Volleyball Players Blame Lack of Investment for Poor Results

Lack of serious investment in volleyball development is to blame for Tanzania's poor performance at the 11th edition of the Amaco International Volleyball Tournament, held in Eldoret, Kenya over the weekend.

Tanzania saw its supremacy in volleyball dented at the annual event after the country's envoys, Dar es Salaam Combined Men and Women's teams flopped. The Dar es Salaam teams failed to qualify for the later stages after losing both of their two group matches.

Men's team opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Strasmo before being ousted from the tournament following a 3-0 loss at the hands of Nairobi Water. Meanwhile, their women's counterparts lost 3-0 both to Kenya Pipeline and Nairobi Water.

Commenting on the teams' poor showing in Kenya, some of volleyball players pointed out to a number of factors, including; lack of investment, international exposure and inadequate locally organized competitions.

"I think we have not been serious, DAREVA are trying hard but one of the main obstacles is lack of funds, this sport has no sponsors. I believe that some of the best players could not make it to Kenya just because they could not afford to go there," lamented one Musa Mlela.

For his side, Deucmac Masadeu blamed lack of international exposure and local competitions for the underperformance of the Tanzanian side at the Amaco meet. "Lack of international exposure may have cost them.

Without competitive games there is no way our players will grow, there is no way the standard of the local game will improve," claimed Masadeu.

They were dismayed at the dwindling standards of volleyball in the country, recalling that a couple of years ago Tanzania boasted strong teams that performed well at various regional and international competitions.

Ford Edward said:" This is a wake up call; I believe we have learned our lessons, which should be the most important thing for us.

We have to take positives from this competition, we need to go back to the drawing table and work hard for the future."