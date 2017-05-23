22 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senator Hassan Omar Names Running Mate in Quest to Unseat Joho

Photo: Capital FM
Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has picked hotelier Linda Shuma to be his running mate, as he prepares to take on Governor Hassan Joho in the August elections.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has picked hotelier Linda Shuma to be his running mate, as he prepares to take on Governor Hassan Joho in the August General Elections.

Omar unveiled the 39-year-old on Monday, saying it is the beginning of a journey to reclaim Mombasa County from what he described as "poor leadership and historical injustices".

"We have cried for 50 years but you continue to abuse your own people working hard to sustain their life through their own sweat. Some people have been saying the days of the County Council were better than today," he said when he unveiled the International Relations and Business Management degree holder from USIU.

He castigated the current Governor for failing to address some of the challenges facing Mombasa residents, despite falling under his mandate.

"Time for change is now, we must change the leadership of Mombasa County for things to change because people have suffered for too long," he said.

According to Omar, the low-income earners continue to be underprivileged under the current county administration, a challenge he promises to address if elected the next Governor.

"We have blamed everyone, including the President and some communities, but the date we got devolution we started facing the same challenges," he stated.

Omar is vying under the Wiper ticket while Joho will be defending his seat on an Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM). Both are affiliate parties of the National Super Alliance (NASA), the opposition outfit fronting Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

