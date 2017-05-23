Tanzania: DPP Orders More Probe On Stalled 1.5 Trillion/ - RAHCO Case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered further investigations in a criminal trial facing the former Director General with Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO), Eng Benhadard Tito and two others, involving the stalled 15tril/- worth of Standard Gauge Railway Line Project.

This surfaced at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday when a prosecutor with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Maghela Ndimbo, was giving the status on outcome of the trial after the case file was sent to the DPP for further action.

"We are now working on the DPP's directives ... calling for further investigations on some areas he has pinpointed. We promised to work on them the soonest possible and refer back the file to him (DPP) ... for his final decision on the matter," he told Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba - following which the prosecution asked for another mention date.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request, but insisted that the PCCB should work on the directives "as soon as possible" so that the accused persons could know their fate.

He adjourned the case to June 5, for another mention. Lawyers say that three things could happen when the prosecution's case file is taken to the DPP. He may draw new charges for prosecution of accused persons depending on the presented evidence to him.

Furthermore, the DPP could either enter a nolle prosequi certificate in favour of the accused persons if the evidence brought before him was insufficient to mount their prosecution, or return the case file to the investigative machinery with directives of carrying out further investigations on some aspects.

Other accused persons in the case are: Kanji Muhamdo Mwinyijuma, a businessman and Emanuel Simforian Massawe, who is RAHCO Company Secretary. They are charged with conspiracy, abuse of position and occasioning over 1bn/- losses in transactions relating to upgrade of the railway.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between September 1, 2004 and September 30, 2015, the accused persons conspired together to commit an offence under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, 2007.

The prosecution alleges that on February 27, 2015, at RAHCO offices in Ilala District, while discharging his duties, being the Managing Director of the Company, Eng Tito intentionally abused his position by procuring Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited.

According to the prosecution, such company was procured as transaction advisor for the project to upgrade the central line corridor railway in Tanzania by single source method without a prior approval of RAHCO Tender Board, an act which was in violation of Procurement Act.

Between March 12 and May 20, 2015, at RAHCO offices, Eng Tito and Massawe allegedly abused their positions by signing a letter for appointing the South African company and failure to submit consultancy services contract between the company and RAHCO to the Attorney General for vetting.

The two accused persons, between May 20 and June 20, 2015, at RAHCO offices, allegedly abused their positions by signing the consultancy agreement and failure to submit copies to the Attorney General, Controller and Auditor General, Internal Auditor General and Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Between March 1 and September 30, 2015, at RAHCO offices, by their wilful acts, all the three accused persons procured consultancy services from Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited, which was not rendered, thereby causing loss of 527,540 US dollars, which was paid as advance.

Eng Tito was charged with an additional count of abuse of his position that on August 18, 2015, allegedly awarded China Railway Construction Corporation construction work of 2km of Standard Gauge railway line at Soga worth 2,312,229.39 US dollars, without approval of RAHCO Tender Board.