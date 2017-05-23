Tanzania: Samia - Support Govt in Its Economic Initiatives

Zanzibar — The general public has been urged to take leading role in supporting government initiatives which are aimed at achieving economic and development goals for their own benefits.

The remark was made recently at Mapinduzi Square Kisonge, Unguja by the Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu, while launching a campaign to influence Mjini Magharibi (Urban West) residents to participate in development activities in the Island dubbed as 'Me and You'.

She said with the population growing fast in the region as well as countrywide, it is important to support the government to provide essential social services with sound initiatives it has.

"The government has made a number of progress in many social services here and nationwide, but there are some challenges including environment protection, improving education sector and blood donation which can also be supported by the citizens" she pointed out.

The Vice-President further said: "The government alone cannot attain its planned developments if there is no cooperation from its citizens. It is you and I now to improve general social and economic outlook of things in Zanzibar. "It is you and I who can make sure our children and grandchildren study in better environment... it is you and I to end abuses in Zanzibar, it is you and I to restore solidarity and unity in the Island," she stressed.

She said unity is important in achieving sustainable development in any area and therefore, directed government officials to build it, become transparent and work close with the citizens.

She urged them to refrain from accusing and pointing fingers at leaders, but instead dwell on development, saying: "Advise them where they have gone wrong and correct mistakes for the sake of Zanzibar and the coming generations."

On his side, Urban West Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud said the campaign was intended to bring what he termed as 'lost solidarity' amongst the citizens.

"We once loved and cared for each other, but now our regional politics and religion have divided us. We are no longer working together and worse, some of us rebuff the government in its development projects. "Politics should stimulate developments, but the situation here is vice-versa. We should put our differences aside and eye developments to improve our social-economic livelihoods. It is you and I now to bring back our unity and refuse to be divided," he pointed out.

He said the campaign is envisioned to construct 52 classrooms, and end shortage of desks in the region. During the campaign, the Vice President contributed 1,000 bags of cement, and 600 iron sheets, which promoted the residents to donate 310 pints of blood to address shortages in the Isles' hospitals.