Tanzania Breweries Limited Dominates Market Share At DSE

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) dominated the market share at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) by 97 per cent, but also emerged the top loser of the week after depreciating by 4.55 per cent to 10,500/- from 11,000/-per share.

"The period for which quality stocks are been beaten down is the best time for investors to begin purchasing them," Zan Securities Limited said in its weekly wrap-ups.

Swissport was the second top loser after depreciating by 2.91 percent to close the week 5,000/-per share. The self-listed DSE share ended at 1,180/-per share which was equivalent to a 1.67 percent decrease.

During the week under review, the equity market turnover weakened by 2 percent, closing at 8.05bn/- compared to 8.2bn/-posted in the preceding week.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the red territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 3,357.78 points, 2.13 percent lower than preceding week.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSEI) all share index closed at 2,287.55points, down by 1.90 percent higher than the preceding week.

Similarly, the three sector indices were in the red territory with the Industrial and Allied Index closing at 4,227.67 points, 3 percent lower than the preceding week.

Banks, Finance and Investment Index went down by 0.02 percent, closing at 2,551.48 points. Commercial Services Sector also decreased by 2.07 percent, closing at 2,969.60 points.

The total market capitalization decreased by 1.90 percent, closing the week at 19.90tri/- while domestic market capitalization decreased by 2.13 percent to 7.06tri/- at the end of the week.