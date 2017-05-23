Kenya Police Step Up Surveillance After Manchester Terror Attack

Nairobi — Kenyan police have stepped up surveillance across the country in the wake of Monday night's terror attack in the English city of Manchester, where 22 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded.

The terror attack occurred during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, causing panic in the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described as a "huge bomb-like bang" in the foyer area at the end of the concert.

"I have ordered officers to step up vigilance across the country in the wake of the terror attack in the UK," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News on telephone.

He also urged members of the public to "report anything suspicious".

Kenya faces threats from Somalia-based Al Shabaab terrorists who have previously staged numerous attacks in various parts of the country - including the deadly 2015 Garissa University attack where 147 people, mainly students were killed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday said he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May, assuring her of his government's support.

"We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. I have assured the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May, that she will have any help we can give; and that we will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism," he said in a statement from State House.