Kenya: Uhuru Phones May, Says Kenya Stands With the UK After Attack

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May, assuring her of his government's support, following the terror attack at the Manchester Arena that left 22 people dead.

President Kenyatta said Kenya stands with the UK at this difficult time being the country's crucial ally and partner in development and war against terrorism.

"We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. I have assured the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May, that she will have any help we can give; and that we will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the United Kingdom after the tragic incident in Manchester last night," he stated.

Kenyan police have stepped up vigilance across the country in the wake of the terror attack in the UK where 22 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News that he had ordered officers to be vigilant "because terrorism is real, and given the threat Kenya faces from Al Shabaab militants."

He stated that security patrols will be intensified and is urging the public to report anything suspicious to authorities.

The attack occurred during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, causing panic in the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described as a "huge bomb-like bang" in the foyer area at the end of the concert.

In the UK, election campaigns have been suspended as Prime Minister May prepares to chair an emergency Cobra meeting.

All political leaders in the major parties have announced the suspension of all campaigns ahead of the June 8 vote, in solidarity with victims and their families.