Kenya: 'I Stopped a Police Bullet, and I Want Justice'

Photo: Macharia Mwangi/The Nation

Kinale Ward Member of County Assembly Njuguna Muriithi with his father David Warui in the Kijabe Mission Hospital on May 22, 2017.

When we visit Kijabe Mission Hospital on a cold Monday afternoon, we find David Warui in a rollercoaster of thoughts.

Visibly in pain, the 57-year-old peasant farmer in Lari Village in Kiambu County says he is lucky to be alive.

BULLET

He struggles to turn in his hospital bed as he tries to pay attention to the unexpected visitors that we are.

Warui is a victim of a 'stray bullet' that nearly snuffed life out of him on the fateful Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Police have not issued a statement on the incident that saw one killed.

He vividly recalls the life-changing moment that has seen him hospitalised for the last one-and-a-half weeks.

Warui had walked at St Michael Clinic situated at Fly Over area on Nairobi-Naivasha highway to seek treatment for a nagging knee problem.

"I had been attended to and paid Sh1,500 for my medication," he recalls as he winces in soreness.

BLOOD

He had arrived at the clinic early enough as he had planned to join his relatives in a dowry ceremony later in the day.

Across the medical outlet, he could see a group of youths barricading the busy highway, chanting political slogans. Nothing untoward, he was undistracted.

But in a flash, he spotted a youth being chased by an armed policeman and was heading towards the chemist.

"He managed to get in but fell on me. I felt a gush of hot blood and knew I have been shot," recalls the farmer.

"Things happened so fast but I could still remember covering the flesh wound with my bare hands to stop the bleeding," he adds.

The medics inside were frenetic as they gave him First Aid to stop the bleeding.

DEEP PAIN

He was in deep pain.

"I managed to give them the number of my older brother and they informed him that I had been shot," he recalls.

His son, who is also the Kinale MCA Njuguna Muriithi, says he was near the scene and helped ferry his injured father to hospital.

"He was in a bad condition when I took him to the hospital," he tells the Nation

"It was a race against time."

The ward leader said a bullet is still lodged in his father's torso and doctors will remove it once the patient's condition improves.

But the peasant farmer is still at loss as to why the police decided to use live bullets to quell the protest.

"Every time I recall the moment, I become anxious and lose sleep. It has been a harrowing experience," he says.

SHOT DEAD

The ward representative echoes these sentiments and now wants a thorough investigation into the shooting incident.

"We want a foolproof query to establish what transpired during the protest as my father was not among the demonstrators," says Muriithi.

During the protest, 23-year-old Samuel Muiruri, a youth leader popularly known as "professor", was shot and succumbed to his injuries at Kijabe Mission Hospital.

The youths were protesting the ruling of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on Jubilee Party nominations for Nyandarua woman rep race.

They were angered when the tribunal ruled in favour of incumbent Women Rep Wanjiku Muhia, who had lost to Ms Faith Gitau in the nomination.

The decision has since been overturned and Ms Gitau handed the Jubilee certificate.