23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Condemns Deadly Manchester Suicide Attack

President Jacob Zuma has condemned the bomb attack in Manchester, UK in which 22 people, most of them children, were killed.

Any act of violence had no place in society, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He extended his condolences to families who lost loved ones in the attack, saying violence and extremism were a threat to peace, security and development.

The suspected terrorist attack, believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, happened after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Fifty-nine people were injured. Zuma wished them a speedy recovery.

The international relations department said its consular services were in contact with the South African High Commission in London to help any South African citizens who may have been affected.

It did not indicate if any South Africans were at the venue at the time of the attack.

Source: News24

