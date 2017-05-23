23 May 2017

Kenya: Khaligraph Goes Hard on Socialite Vera Sidika in Diss Track

Beef season? - Khaligraph Jones VS Vera Sidika.
By Mwende Kasujja

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has gone ham on socialite Vera Sidika in his latest diss-track.

The rapper, who has been trending for two weeks over his lightened face, attacked Sidika ' s silicon rear and breast impants.

The socialite had  on Saturday lashed out at the rapper by questioning "what kind of man bleaches?"

In an Instagram post, Sidika sought to clear the air on claims that they bleached together.

"Everyone has been sending me screenshots of this boy posting a photoshopped pic claiming tulitoa tint pamoja ; first things first; My dear hujatoa tint bado! TINT yako bado imeacha ma traces nyuma coz u litoa manually badala ya automatically, read part of her caption to the pictures.

She has since deleted the Instagram post.

Khaligraph ' s diss track, posted on YouTube, has been met with criticism as fans said he had gone too far.

conreezy kelvin commented: " Brian ouko alias khaligraph, nilijua tu ukianza bleach unafikiria ka mama kidogo utaingia moshene ya nairobi diaries. "

OJ GuruVEVO added: "REAL OGs dont reply to diss from women, ungemwachia Hudda adeal na yeye, not you man!"

