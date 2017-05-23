Kenya: Rapper Khaligraph Jones Schooled By Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika

Photo: allafrica.com

Beef season? - Khaligraph Jones VS Vera Sidika.

Controversial rap star Khaligraph Jones had many talking after a wild weekend on social media. Starting the weekend off with a live interview on Kenyan broadcast K24 on the Talk Central show, The O.G went on to burn the interviewers on the Talk Central Gang, responding to their careless questions. Khaligraph did not hesitate to serve up some sarcastic comebacks to the panel of 3. Anto Neo Soul bore the brunt of the harsh replies as the interview went on live.

As though that was not enough, the self-proclaimed rap king took to social media posting a dated picture with Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika. Arguably one of the most prominent East African celebrities known for skin bleaching, Vera Sidika rose in popularity after the procedure that altered her complexion. Captioning the image, “watu wametoa tint..” alluding to his recent release “Toa Tint” Khali ruffled feathers. He was soon corrected by Vera on the difference between skin bleaching and skin lightening.

Madam Vera Sidika called the class to attention and schooled Khaligraph Jones on the difference between the procedures she had done, versus that which Khali underwent. Taking to her Instagram account, QueenVeeBosset had no qualms confronting Khali on his recent post and went on further to caution the O.G to “stay in your lane.”