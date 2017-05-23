Kenya: Vera Sidika Disses Khaligraph for 'Bleaching'

Photo: allafrica.com

Beef season? - Khaligraph Jones VS Vera Sidika.

Controversial Socialite Vera Sidika, who recently emerged from a brief hiatus from the limelight in a much lighter skin tone, has hit out at rapper Khaligraph Jone for bleaching himself.

Queen Bee, as she goes on Instagram, posted two different pictures and captioned them A and B, showing a darker and lighter Khaligraph which she claims people have been sending to her while insinuating that the she and the rapper bleached together.

“Everyone has been sending me screenshots of this boy posting a photoshopped pic claimingtulitoa tint pamoja ; first things first; My dear hujatoa tint bado! TINT yako bado imeacha ma traces nyuma coz ulitoa manually badala ya automatically, read part of her caption to the pictures.

She didn ' t stop at that but went on to blast the Toa Tint singer for bleaching himself, something she says is feminine.

BLEACHING

“What kind of man bleaches!???? Bleaching and skin lighting is for women. Not men. Cause it ' s like make up. Men don ' t apply make up. Oh plus we ain ' t the same bro! Skin lightening and bleaching are two totally different things Stay on your lane Prissss!, she went on in her rant.

The socialite has never made secret her routine use of skin lighteners but last week she surprised many when she came out looking much lighter.

Vera Sidika is the latest voice to publicly jibe the Micasa Sucasa hit maker for apparently bleaching himsel . This after Khaligraph ' s recent appearance on national TV looking a few skin tones lighter, with many believing that he underwent a skin lightening procedure.

However, the rapper attributed his new skin tone to “drinking clean water”, a theory that was quickly rubbished by his critics on social media.