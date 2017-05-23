Nsanje — The Malawi Alcohol Policy Alliance (MAPA) has decried the continued harmful consumption of alcohol among young people in the country saying it is putting their lives at stake.

In an interview on Monday, MAPA Chairperson, Felix Chikalira said alcohol consumption among the youth is alarming calling on the country's Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to join hands in preventing the tendency from continuing.

Chikalira noted that it is high time the country's civil society organizations advocated for formulation of by-laws in their respective areas based on the National Alcohol Policy regulating the selling of liquor to young people.

"We are here in Nsanje to meet CSOs and tell them that now the country has a National Alcohol Policy regulating the selling of liquor to young people. We also want to learn from them the situation of Nsanje regarding drug abuse as well as telling them about the harmful consumption of alcohol," he said.

The chairperson advised other organizations working in the district to mainstream issues of alcohol consumption in their respective work plans and activities.

Chikalira revealed that Malawi is one of the countries greatly affected by harmful consumption of alcohol especially among the youth.

"The situation is not that convincing in the country regarding the harmful consumption of alcohol. The youths are the victims of this practice, therefore, with the coming of this policy, CSOs should advocate for by-laws based on the alcohol policy so that they regulate how people sell the alcohol to the youths," said Chikalira.

Nsanje NICE Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga echoed the sentiments made by Chikalira on the need to mainstream issues of alcohol consumption in their programs.

Malunga said as NICE, which promotes principles of good governance; they will ensure that messages regarding effects of alcohol abuse are made available to the communities.

"Excessive drinking of alcohol impacts negatively on development. If the members of the community are taking alcohol excessively, the development activities are affected as they cannot engage their elected leaders when things are not moving in the right direction. Therefore, we have a duty to perform," said Malunga.