23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: McGregor to Defend Molokai Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

This weekend sees multiple world champion Hank McGregor defend his Molokai Challenge title against the best surfski paddlers in the world.

Originally named Kanaka Ikaika, the Molokai Challenge is a true test of paddling skill, endurance and knowledge of ocean surfing. It tests a paddler's ability to manoeuvre against unpredictable weather conditions in the Kaiwi Channel.

The Kaiwi Channel, more often called the "Molokai Channel" is an expanse of ocean between the island of Molokai and Oahu. It is considered one of the roughest ocean channels in the world when the ocean is angry.

The start is off the west end of Molokai near Kaluakoi, and finishes 51km away in the Marina off Hawaii Kai.

'The Molokai', the former World Championships of Open Ocean Surfski, is one of the toughest races on the surfski calendar, and the 2016 race was no exception.

With flat conditions and a very strong race contingent, the 2016 race was brutally tough up front with Clint Robinson, Jasper Mocke, Sean Rice, Hank McGregor and Cory Hill all trading places throughout the crossing.

In the end, it was McGregor who crossed the line in first place, paddling past a very frustrated Cory Hill who, with only 2km left to the finish, had gone too close to the infamous China Wall reefs, consequently smashing his rudder.

The defending champion had to relinquish his lead, giving McGregor a third Molokai win.

Sean Rice and Jasper Mocke, who are both still searching for that elusive Molokai victory, capitalised on a step up the podium, while three-time former winner Clint Robinson finished in fourth place.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Load-Shedding Looms As Govt Fails to Settle Debt

"Massive" load-shedding could begin as early as next week in Zimbabwe - because the cash-strapped authorities still… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.