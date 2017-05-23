GIANTS Dynamos' failure to attract big name players has come back to haunt them early in the season as the club's supporters are beginning to lose patience with Lloyd Mutasa's rebuilding exercise. The Glamour Boys, who have taken a nosedive since 2014 when they last won the championship with Callisto Pasuwa, have made a familiar slow start to their campaign this season after losing three of the opening seven matches.

Dynamos have not won a home game in four outings and the 1-1 draw against Shabanie Mine at the weekend left coach Lloyd Mutasa in a difficult corner.

Mutasa, who struggled to raise a team during pre-season by holding trials after the club indicated they had no money to bid for top players, was on Sunday at the mercy of a section of disgruntled supporters after the team again failed to win at home.

The former midfielder, however, said the supporters should be realistic with their expectations.

DeMbare have played seven matches and won two, drawn two and lost three. Sitting on 13th position on the log standings, they are currently 12 points behind pacesetters Black Rhinos in the marathon.

The Glamour Boys have not been convincing to their supporters this season with a new-look side that Mutasa has assembled after losing the core of their team from last season.

Because of their precarious financial position, they had to go for a cheap route by holding trials and targeting free agents. But some of the players in their current squad clearly fall short of the expected Dynamos standards.

Mutasa said he has been doing his best under the circumstances and reckoned that Dynamos supporters cannot expect the team to be a complete machine overnight with the kind of preparations they had in the pre-season.

The former midfielder was in a similar situation in 2011 before he was replaced by Pasuwa who went on to win four titles in a row.

Mutasa, however, has assured the supporters that his team will rise if given time.

"When you get players from all over the country and then you are trying to assemble them it's a pity that some people just want a machine from the onset, but the making of a team is a process.

"You can even look at some of the teams that have regular players in their camp they struggled with those players during these early stages."

Fixtures

Wednesday: Bulawayo City v Hwange (Barbourfields), How Mine v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Thursday: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle United (Morris), Harare City v Dynamos (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Tsholotsho v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), *CAPS United v Platinum (*Postponed)