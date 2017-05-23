Photo: The Observer

World Bank country manager Christina Calvo with President Museveni.

Kampala — Uganda is to receive credit worth $240m (about Shs870b) from the World Bank after the financial institution officially lifted suspension of lending to Uganda.

The suspension was done last year due to slow pace in absorption of borrowed funds by the government.

Following the lifting of the suspension, the World Bank says Uganda will receive $40 million (about Shs145b is for the civil society to support the prevention of violence against women and girls.

The second credit line is the Intergovernmental fiscal support transfer of $200m (about Shs725b) to support education and health projects in districts.

Addressing a news conference yesterday at the Ministry of Finance headquarters about the World Bank's Open Day due to take place on May 30, at Kololo Independence Grounds, the World Bank manager, Ms Christina Malmberg Calvo, said lending has been reinstated because a lot has been done by the government of Uganda.

"We have seen a lot of progress on how the government is managing the active projects that the World Bank is supporting," she said.

On September 13, 2016, the World Bank Group took a decision to withhold new lending to Uganda effective August 22, 2016 while reviewing the country's portfolio in consultation with the Government of Uganda.

One of the issue as to why the World Bank decided to withhold new lending to Uganda was social environment issues, however, Ms Malmberg said: "We has seen significant work done by the government and we hope that new projects will serve the people of Uganda better. In the past there were delays approving the loan the funds for the two projects will be approved in June this year."

Specific to new education and health projects, Ms Malaberg explained that it aims at equalising the amount the government is distributing to the districts where by all persons who are supposed to get the money they all get equal amount unlike in the past where some districts where receiving more than others.

Open Day

An exciting array of activities will run throughout the Open Day, including presentations and panel discussions on topical development issues, quizzes and competitions, photo exhibitions, tutorials, and lots of other performances illustrating the World Bank's partnership. Speaking about the Open Day, Ms Malmberg said more than 50 Ugandan government agencies will be showcasing their work and explaining how it is improving the lives of citizens throughout the country.

A combination of representatives of the government and officials from the World Bank Group will be available all day to interact with the public, share information, and exchange views.

"The Open Day will be an opportunity to learn more about our work in the country and discuss how our support can have a positive impact on the lives of Ugandans," said Malmberg. Adding "We look forward to welcoming the general public in large numbers."