Top Zimbabwean female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda is set to tour Europe again and has now roped in the country's diversified financial services group CBZ Holdings as one of her major sponsors. Muzinda is this weekend expected to take part in the 2017 HL Racing MX Master Kids UK Championships at Motoland Mildenhall in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, just over 100km south of London.

MX Master Kids UK Events (Ltd) have organised four successful motocross events in the past three years and are now the largest motocross race meeting for the youths in the UK.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the cheque at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare yesterday, CBZ Holdings' group marketing and corporate affairs manager, Laura Gwatiringa, said they were happy to be supporting Muzinda.

"I am sure all of us present here are well aware of Tanya's sporting exploits and prowess on the racing track. Tanya is one of Zimbabwe's youngest sports professionals in the male-dominated sport of motocross.

"At 11-years-old she holds more accolades than most athletes and she is determined to continue to break barriers by becoming the first girl (from Zimbabwe) to win the global races in motocross.

"As CBZ we have been indirectly supporting Tanya through the Annual Sports Awards in which she won the Junior Sportswoman and Junior Sportsperson of the Year in 2015," said Gwatiringa.

CBZ went on to pledge their support to promote the growth of sport in this country.

"CBZ, as your partners for success, is committed to continuously play a pivotal role in promoting the growth of sport in Zimbabwe. As a diversified financial services company we wish Tanya the best during her tour of the UK," Gwatiringa said.

Muzinda was thankful to CBZ and promised to go to the UK and do her best to come out with a positive result.

"I am grateful to CBZ for the kind gesture and I hope it is going to take me to another level in as far as motocross is concerned.

"I promise that I will go and do my best in the UK, hopefully I will do well and fly the country's flag high," said Muzinda.

Also present at yesterday's presentation ceremony was CBZ's group marketing and public relations senior manager, Moliyn Musemburi, and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, Godfrey Chipare, who was representing the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane.

Muzinda warmed up for this weekend's MX Master Kids Championships by taking a credible fourth place finish in the 85cc Class during the opening round of the 2017 Bogwheelers Club's National Championship Series at Donnybrook in Harare on Sunday.

Racing against boys in this class, Muzinda showed no ghost of inferiority complex as she amassed a total of 39 points to finish fourth overall behind Tristan Grainger (60 points), Daiyaan "Dee" Manuel (51 points) and Kuda Mhene (Jnr) (45 points).

But the day on Sunday belonged to former Zimbabwe champion rider Ashley Thixton who swept the board in the main MX1 Class and then in the MX2 and 125cc classes, winning all the three sections convincingly.

Thixton was just in a class of his own as he first won all the three heats in the MX1 Class to take the first step on the podium with 60 points, beating Warren Thorne (51 points) and Phil dos Santos (41 points) into second and third place.

Another clean sweep in the MX2 Class saw Thixton coming out tops ahead of Josh Goby (51 points) and Tafadzwa Mawarire (45 points).

The script did not change in the 125cc "A" Class in which Thixton won all the three heats to amass 60 points to push young Grainger (51 points) and Liam Robinson (45 points) into second and third places respectively.