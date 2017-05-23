Angolan Parliament Speaker Back Home

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, returned Monday to Luanda from Dili (Republic of East Timor), where he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of this Asian country, Francisco Guterres Lu-Olo, held on Friday.

At the Luanda's "4 de Fevreiro" International Airport, the Angolan top MP was welcomed by the first Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Joana Lina, as well as deputies of the different committees of specialty.

Briefly speaking to the press, the parliamentary leader expressed his satisfaction at the level of democratic stability in East Timor, as well as the cooperation relations with Angola.

"What we saw was encouraging. The democratic system is stabilized and there is a great hope that relations will be stronger", he said.

Regarding the 6th plenary meeting of the National Assembly, scheduled for May 25, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos stressed that the legislative body will continue fulfilling the agenda of this legislature.

During his stay in East Timor, the parliamentary leader handed over on Saturday a message from the Angolan statesman to the new President of the Republic of East Timor, Francisco Guterres Lu-Olo, and

He also witnessed the inauguration of the Monument in homage to the nationalist Francisco Xavier do Amaral, who proclaimed the independence of East Timor, on November 28, 1975.