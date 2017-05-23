Malawi: Nkhatabay Involves Herbalists to Fight Malnutrition

Dedza — Chairperson for Mtepelera care group in Nkhatabay, Ethel Banda has stressed the need to include herbalists in nutrition committees noting they are the source of some misconceptions on malnutrition related diseases.

Banda was speaking Saturday when Dedza Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) core team and district nutrition coordinating committee visited Nkhatabay to learn on how they are implementing nutrition activities using the new care group model structure.

"You are aware that a lot of people in the communities still visit the herbalists for help to malnourished children, which is why we thought it wise to include them in our committees so that we are able to sensitize them on issues to do with nutrition and also to ask them to always refer their malnourished clients to the hospital," said Banda.

She further said through this involvement, there has been a very huge change in the communities like in Mtepelera village, Traditional Authority Malanda where at first they had 52 children who were malnourished but now there are only two.

There is a common belief among herbalists and some rural people that children who have signs of malnutrition have been bewitched and therefore, healing can only be done by a herbalist rather than medical personnel.

In her remarks, the leader for Dedza team, Zione Viyazyi who is also assistant district disaster risk management officer said they had learnt a lot in Nkhatabay.

She said the knowledge they acquired would help government departments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to best implement their nutrition activities.

"I am greatly impressed with the male involvement in most of the village committees here in Nkhatabay because as you know most men shun nutrition issues thinking it's all about women," said Viyazyi.

She noted that male involvement is very important because a lot of men still remain bread winners in most of the families in the communities as such if they are aware of what is needed for good health and growth, they would easily provide their families with the needed six food groups.

The six food groups which have to be taken by the end of each day include fruits, legumes, staples, food from animals, vegetables and fats or oils.

Nkhatabay director of planning and development (DPD), Kondwani Ng'ambi was very thankful to Dedza team saying their coming helped them to note their strengths and weaknesses which would help them further improve implementation of different nutrition initiatives.