23 May 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Morocco: China, Morocco Join Hands to Build Africa's Tallest Skyscraper in Rabat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Construction firms from China and Morocco will set up a a joint venture to build Africa's tallest high-rise tower in Morocco's capital Rabat, local media reported on Saturday.

The joint venture will be set up by China Railway Construction Corp and Morocco's leading construction company Travaux Generaux de Construction de Casablanca which won the bid to build Africa's tallest high-rise tower.

According to Moroccan news site Alyaoum24.com, the construction of the 250-meter-tall skyscraper would cost 375 million U.S. dollars.

The 45-storey tower, which adopts ecological and sustainable design concepts, will include offices, hotels and luxury apartments, the news site said.

The tower will be the highlight of a large-scale project to develop the capital's Bouregreg valley, a key component of the 2014-2018 Integrated Development Program dubbed "Rabat, City of Light, Moroccan Cultural Capital."

The new project also involves building several innovative facilities, including the Grand Theatre of Rabat, the Arts and Culture House, the National Archives of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Archaeological Museum, a multiplex cinema, a sculpture gallery, a marina, an art hotel, a marina hotel, a mall and a business center.

Morocco

Nigeria, Morocco Sign Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Deals

Nigeria and Morocco on Monday strengthened their business relationship by signing two bilateral agreements in Rabat,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.