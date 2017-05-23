Mali PM Commends China's Support to Nation's Peace, Stability

Bamako — Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga on Sunday commended China's support to the country's efforts in maintaining national peace and stability, and appreciated China's involvement in the United Nations' (UN) peacekeeping mission in Mali.

During a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Maiga said that Mali highly regards China's important role in international affairs, and hoped that China will provide assistance to the Sahel G5, an organization of five African countries that safeguards regional peace and stability and fights against terrorism.

Maiga also said that Mali will keep close communication and cooperation with China on issues such as the reform of the UN Security Council.

For his part, Wang said that China and Mali are good partners and friends who have shared hardships together, noting that China is a firm supporter of Mali's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and unity.

Wang said China also firmly supports Mali's peace and reconciliation process and its fight against terrorism.

He said that China will also prioritize future support to Mali with a view to strengthen the country's agricultural development and build an industrial system so as to realize independent and sustainable development.

He added that infrastructure construction, human resources development as well as peace and security will be the three major areas in which China will strengthen cooperation with Mali.