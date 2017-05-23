23 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cultists Behead Notorious Gang Leader, Kill 5 Others in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — A cultist, Chukwuemeka Emenike, was yesterday behea-ded in a cult clash that claimed six others in two communities, Rumuekini, Obio/Akpor council, and Omerelu community in Ikwerre council of Rivers State.

It was gathered that suspected cultists had on Sunday night beheaded him, abandoned his body in a drainage around Rumuekini community and displayed the decapitated head on the East-West Road area of Rumuosi.

In Omerelu community, five persons lost their lives in a cult war.

The victims are Okechukwu Enyindah; Bobo, popularly called Banigo; Amadi alias Too much Money; Timothy and one other, simply identified as Scatter.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Nnamdi Omoni, who said they were aware of the Rumuekini incident, added, "it is cult related.

"The victim is a notorious cultist in the state by name Chukwuemeka Emenike.

"He is one of the leaders of Deygbam in the state. His body is the mortuary for autopsy.

"Police are investigating to unravel the culprits and get them arrested.

"I have sketchy information on the Omerelu cult war, but I don't think the casualty is up to that figure."

Meanwhile, the President General of Ikwerre Youth Movement, IYM, Azubuike Wanjoku, has condemned the resurgence of killings in the state.

Wanjoku, who represents Ikwerre at state's House of Assembly, sued for peace among Ikwerre, describing the killings as barbaric.

