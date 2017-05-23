Photo: Daily Monitor

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence boss, Col Abel Kandiho, are expected to appear at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) offices today to explain allegations of torture against suspects.

The trio was expected to report to UHRC headquarters last Friday, but UHRC postponed the meeting because Gen Kayihura was out of the country.

A UHRC source confirmed the meeting today.

Earlier, Mr Meddie Mulumba, a commissioner at UHRC, said the summonses were intended to get a formal explanation from the security chiefs on allegations of torture of suspects.

Since the leaking of photographs of tortured Kamwenge Town Council Mayor, Mr Geoffrey Byamukama, and other suspects detained on allegations of killing former police spokesman, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, there has been wide condemnation of the acts of the security agencies.

The suspects claim they were tortured by CMI and police officers. At least three police officers are under investigations for the torture of Mr Byamukama.

Laws

Ugandan laws prohibit torture of any form and UHRC is tasked by the laws to investigate cases of torture in detention facilities.

Mr Mulumba said they have powers to investigate and institute charges of torture against the culprits.

The security chiefs will also be asked about the detention of suspects beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

Some of the suspects in the Kaweesi killings have been in detention for more than a month.

The chairman of UHRC, Mr Med Kaggwa, and Mr Mulumba were part of the officials, who visited and interviewed the suspects this month at Nalufenya Special Investigations' Centre in Jinja District. Mr Mulumba said the suspects told them that they had been tortured in several facilities where they were detained before they were transferred to Nalufenya.