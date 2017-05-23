23 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Cricket Cranes Face Canada in ICC World League Opener Today

By John Vianney Nsimbe

The Cricket Cranes open their account in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Three (WCLD3) tournament with a fixture against Canada today at Lugogo.

The match comes on the back of a Shs 45 million sponsorship package they received from Mehta Group, who, through their flagship Lugazi Sugar brand, signed a one-year partnership with the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) on May 13.

Also, part of the deal was the unveiling of a new Cricket Cranes jersey on May 16. Although the package will count for nothing if Uganda does not finish among the top two teams in the WCLD3 and qualify to division two.

Lugazi Sugar chief executive officer Anil Kumar said: "We believe in the cricket Cranes potential to succeed in the WCLD3 and that is why we are partnering the UCA."

There could not have been a better vote of confidence for the Cricket Cranes. The team's assistant captain Brian Masaba said the sponsorship is a 'wake-up call that we must fight hard.'

He added that their fielding, bowling and batting must all be up to scratch. That is the only way Uganda can have an edge over the opposition it will face, including Canada tomorrow, and Singapore, Oman, USA and Malaysia in days to come in this round-robin tournament.

Uganda go into the tournament on the back of a 4-0 series whitewash of Kenya during Easter holidays last month. While that should give Uganda confidence, the reason why they have failed to qualify to division two since April 2011, when they were relegated, is poor batting.

And cricket is about how many more runs you can score than your opponent, which explains why, for the last nine months, coach Stephen Tikolo has concentrated on the batting.

