23 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Champs KCCA Plot for Club Africain

By John Vianney Nsimbe

KCCA FC could only celebrate as much during the crowning moment of their 2016/2017 Uganda Premier League (UPL) triumph last Saturday at the Phillip Omondi stadium.

They face a tough test in Tunisia's Club Africain in the Caf Confederation Cup today. Since KCCA lost 0-3 to Morocco's FUS Rabat in their opening group stage fixture May 13, there has been a growing urge to re-write that embarrassing scoreline at the soonest.

They welcome Africain, who have a history of doing well against Ugandan opposition. In 1991, the Tunisian giants beat SC Villa 7-3 on aggregate to win the Africa Club Championship.

However, KCCA have been boosted by the return of captain Dennis Okot, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and attacker Paul Mucureezi, who missed the Morocco trip.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi said they hugely missed the trio and that significantly affected their performance in Rabat.

Missing the leadership of Okot at the back, the defence did not hold its own, while goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo looked indecisive.

Without Mucureezi and Muzamir Mutyaba, who will still miss tomorrow's game due to injury, KCCA was short on creativity.

But, with three (Okot, Benjamin Ochan and Mucureezi) of the four available, KCCA should be stronger and play with more confidence and threat. Africain play a high -tempo pressing game with good wing play and solid defending, led by two centre-backs.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Tuesday@4pm:

KCCA v Club Africain

